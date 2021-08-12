Left Menu

19-year-old arrested for murder in UP's Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-08-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 18:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder case in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Thursday.

A 23-year-old man, Rashid Mohammed, from Dattawali village in Dadri area of Greater Noida was bludgeoned to death and his body was recovered near a crematorium on July 27.

Following this, an FIR was lodged in the case, the police said.

''Harsh Bhati, a resident of Bodaki village under Dadri police station area, was an accused in the case. He has been arrested from his home,'' a police spokesperson said.

The FIR was lodged under the Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), among others, the official said, adding further proceedings are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

