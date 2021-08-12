Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 1, second Test

The scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the second Test between India and England is here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma batting 35 K L Rahul batting 10 Extras: (lb-1) 1 Total: 46 for no loss in 18.4 overs Bowling: James Anderson 8-3-11-0, Ollie Robinson 5.4-2-6-0, Sam Curran 5-1-28-0.

