Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 1, second Test
PTI | London | Updated: 12-08-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 18:12 IST
The scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the second Test between India and England is here on Thursday.
India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma batting 35 K L Rahul batting 10 Extras: (lb-1) 1 Total: 46 for no loss in 18.4 overs Bowling: James Anderson 8-3-11-0, Ollie Robinson 5.4-2-6-0, Sam Curran 5-1-28-0.
