Assam forest dept employee held for smuggling rhino horns

Two persons, including an employee of the Assam forest department, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of rhino horns, an official said on Thursday. Officials of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division nabbed the two on Wednesday following interrogation of an alleged poacher and wildlife organ smuggler who was arrested earlier. The duo was identified as Abdul Ali and Bimala Saikia who is an employee of the Kaziranga National Park, famous for its one-horned rhinos, Divisional Forest Officer Ramesh Kumar Gogoi said.

It was alleged that Ali sold a rhino horn to the arrested ''poacher and smuggler'' and it was provided to him by Saikia. The forest employee was arrested earlier in a similar case and is now out on bail, Gogoi added.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)