Security forces recover arms, ammo, drugs in J-K's Kupwara

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-08-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 18:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Security forces have recovered a cache of arms and drugs in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said on Thursday.

A cordon-and-search operation was carried out at Hajitara Taad in the Karnah area near the Line of Control on Wednesday, a police official said.

He said during the search, a cache of arms and ammunition, and one kilogram of heroin worth crores of rupees were found.

The recoveries include 15 hand grenades, five pistols, 150 pistol rounds, and three detonators, the official said.

Although a case was registered under relevant sections of the law, no arrests have been made so far, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

