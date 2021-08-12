Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in Jharkhand in Lanjhi forest IED blast case

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-08-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 18:20 IST
The NIA on Thursday conducted searches at the residences of three accused of proscribed terrorist organisations CPI(Maoist) in Ranchi and West Singhbhum districts of Jharkhand, an official said.

The case, registered at Toklo Police Station, West Singhbhum district in March under relevant sections of the IPC, the Explosive Substance Act, the CLA Act and the UA(P) Act, relates to an IED blast in March in Lanjhi Forest Hill Area.

The blast resulted in the death of three personnel of Jharkhand Jaguars and grievous injuries to three others, including an ASI of the CRPF, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The NIA re-registered the case on March 24 and took up the investigation.

During the search, incriminating documents, including a hand written diary, have been seized, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

