World News Roundup: Taliban take strategic Ghazni city on road to Kabul; Greek PM defends government as anger mounts over handling of fires and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Taliban take strategic Ghazni city on road to Kabul

Taliban fighters in Afghanistan captured the strategic city of Ghazni on Thursday, the ninth provincial capital they have seized in a week and another gain after U.S. intelligence said the insurgents could take the capital Kabul within 90 days.

The speed of the Taliban advance https://graphics.reuters.com/AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/FLASHPOINTS/lbpgnrazjvq/index.html has sparked recriminations among many Afghans over U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw U.S. troops and leave the Afghan government to fight alone, ending the United States' longest war.

Greek PM defends government as anger mounts over handling of fires

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis defended his government on Thursday as public anger grew over the response to wildfires that have ripped through thousands of hectares of forest over the past 10 days. On Evia, Greece's second-largest island, where some of the worst fires have occurred, rain provided some relief to exhausted firefighters. But with the entire forest covering the northern part of the island destroyed, residents were bereft.

Brexit has 'significantly altered' Irish-British freight traffic, report finds

Post-Brexit trade frictions have "significantly altered" freight traffic between Ireland and Britain and sparked a steep rise in volumes to and from Ireland and other European Union members, an Irish government agency report said on Thursday. The introduction of checks on some goods since neighboring Britain left the EU's trading orbit on Dec. 31 cut imports from Britain by 35% in the first five months of 2021 while the number of shipping routes to mainland Europe more than doubled.

China signals crackdown on privacy, data, anti-trust to go on

China will draft new laws on national security, technology innovation, monopolies, and education, as well as in areas involving foreigners, the national leadership said in a document published late on Wednesday. The announcement signals that a crackdown on the industry with regard to privacy, data management, antitrust, and other issues will persist through the year.

Indian state launches assault on drugs as U.N. warns of Bangladesh-like crisis

A northeastern Indian state that has for years been a big transit point for illicit drugs originating in neighboring Myanmar has launched a massive crackdown on the trade, seizing record amounts and arresting nearly 2,000 people since May. Assam, four of whose neighboring states have open and rugged borders with Myanmar, connects the northeast to the rest of India. It has received praise for the drug clampdown from ruling and opposition politicians but been criticized for alleged human rights abuses, including the shooting of suspected traffickers.

Russia detains head of hypersonic research facility in treason case

Russian security agents detained on suspicion of treason the 73-year-old head of a research facility that specialises in hypersonic technology, state news agency TASS said on Thursday, the latest in a series of such cases. The suspect, Alexander Kuranov, who was arrested in Moscow, will appear in court later on Thursday and the Federal Security Service wants him held in custody for two months, TASS cited a law enforcement source as saying.

Ship sailing under Panama flag runs aground in northern Japan, splits in two

A Panamanian-registered ship ran aground in a northern Japan harbor, then split in two and was leaking oil, but there were no injuries among the 21 crew and the oil leak was being controlled with no signs it had reached shore, the Japan Coast Guard said. The 39,910-tonne vessel, the "Crimson Polaris," was carrying wood chips when it ran aground on Wednesday morning in Hachinohe harbor. It managed to free itself, but due to poor weather was unable to move far and ended up anchoring about 4 km (2.4 miles)out from the port.

More Syrians and Afghans entering EU via Western Balkans

The number of migrants illegally entering the European Union by crossing the Western Balkans has almost doubled this year, EU border agency Frontex said on Thursday, with the majority coming from Syria and Afghanistan. Frontex said 22,600 migrants were detected illegally entering the EU via the Western Balkan route from January to July, an increase of 90% compared with the same period in 2020.

Flash floods kill nine in northern Turkey; 900 evacuated

Nine people were killed in flash floods in Kastamonu in Turkey's Black Sea region that sent water and debris gushing through streets and damaged bridges, authorities said on Thursday. There was also flooding in the Black Sea provinces of Sinop and Bartin, where one person went missing on Wednesday and another died due to a heart attack, according to state broadcaster TRT Haber.

N.Korean envoy calls for cooperation with Russia to counter United States

North Korea intends to strengthen cooperation with Russia to counter the United States, and peace on the Korean peninsula will not be possible until American troops are withdrawn, Pyongyang's ambassador to Russia told TASS news agency. Ambassador Sin Hong-chol's comments come after senior North Korean leaders warned this week that South Korea and the United States would face repercussions https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-warns-security-crisis-if-us-skorea-escalate-tensions-2021-08-10 for their decision to go ahead with annual joint military drills.

