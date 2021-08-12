Pakistan foreign min says bus attack that killed 9 Chinese workers was suicide bombing
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 12-08-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 18:34 IST
- Pakistan
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that last month's bus attack that killed nine Chinese workers was a suicide bombing.
The minister said an investigation into the attack showed there was a "nexus of Indian RAW and Afghan NDS" in the attack, referring to India's and Afghanistan's intelligence agencies.
The blast hit a bus carrying the Chinese workers on their way to a dam construction site.
