Pakistan foreign min says bus attack that killed 9 Chinese workers was suicide bombing

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that last month's bus attack that killed nine Chinese workers was a suicide bombing.

The minister said an investigation into the attack showed there was a "nexus of Indian RAW and Afghan NDS" in the attack, referring to India's and Afghanistan's intelligence agencies.

The blast hit a bus carrying the Chinese workers on their way to a dam construction site.

