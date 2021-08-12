Left Menu

Delhi: 58 police stations issued notices over mosquito-breeding

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 18:49 IST
Delhi: 58 police stations issued notices over mosquito-breeding
  • Country:
  • India

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has issued notices to 58 police stations under its jurisdiction after mosquitoes were found breeding in their premises, an official statement said on Thursday.

Municipal officials said the action was taken during a special drive by the SDMC's public health department to check mosquito breeding at police stations located in the south civic body's jurisdiction.

“A total of 118 police stations were checked. Out of these, 62 were found positive for mosquito breeding due to collection of rainwater. The public health department issued 58 legal notices and 1 challan against care takers and supervisors (of these police stations),” the civic body said in a statement.

“Most common sites in the police stations where mosquito breeding was witnessed were seized vehicles, office furniture, coolers, and flower pots,” it added.

According to the statement, mosquito breeding spots at the police stations were destroyed and police personnel were imparted proper education about the prevention of water stagnation and resultant mosquito breeding.

''All the concerned police stations were advised by the department to take anti-mosquito measures,” it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021