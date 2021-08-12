MP: Govt staffer caught taking bribe of Rs 50,000 in Niwari
The Lokayukta police on Thursday caught a staffer of the tehsildar's office while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a farmer in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district, an official said.
The accused Pradeep Babele (58), a reader (stenographer) of Orchha officiating tehsildar Sandeep Sharma, allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from Mahesh Yadav, a resident of Ram Nagar, for recording the latter's name as the owner of a land in government record, Lokayukta deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Khede said. Based on a complaint lodged by the farmer, the Lokayukta police laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while collecting the bribe amount at his office in tehsil headquarters, the official said.
A case has been registered against Babele under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigations are on, he added.
