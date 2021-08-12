Left Menu

19-year-old dead after being assaulted by customer at northwest Delhi dhaba

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man died after allegedly being assaulted over an issue of bill payment at a roadside eatery in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased, Dilip, used to work at the eatery. They said he got into an argument with an e-rickshaw driver who was heading out after having a meal on Wednesday.

As the customer was leaving, Dilip asked him to pay his bill, to which he said that payment had already been made, they said.

The victim, however, kept asking for the bill amount, which led to the argument and some friends of the e-rickshaw driver also joined in, a senior police officer said.

In the commotion, Dilip was punched in the stomach, and he fell to the ground and died, the officer said.

A case was registered under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC, and a person, identified as Rahul of Lal Bagh, was arrested, the police said.

Dilip's uncle told the police that he was also not physically strong and had a very lean body structure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

