Mizoram police officer gets Union Home Minister's medal for excellence in investigation
- Country:
- India
A Mizoram police officer has been conferred “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” for the year 2021.
A statement issued by Mizoram Police on Thursday said Sub- Inspector VL Chama Ralte, who is an OC (Officer-in-Charge) of Dungtlang police station in Champhai district has been conferred the prestigious medal.
He is among 152 police personnel in the country to receive Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” for 2021, the statement said.
Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation was constituted in 2018, with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize such Excellence in Investigation by investigating officers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Assam-Mizoram border clash: Bandh affects normal life in Barak Valley
IPS officer injured in Assam-Mizoram border clash airlifted to Mumbai; undergoes surgery
Assam-Mizoram border tense though peaceful, bandh in Assam hits trucking to Mizoram
Mizoram CM urges people to stay calm as neighbouring Assam region holds blockade
Assam-Mizoram border violence: Moily slams Centre, says it shows Home Ministry 'failure'