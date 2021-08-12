Mizoram police officer gets Union Home Minister's medal for excellence in investigation

A Mizoram police officer has been conferred “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” for the year 2021.

A statement issued by Mizoram Police on Thursday said Sub- Inspector VL Chama Ralte, who is an OC (Officer-in-Charge) of Dungtlang police station in Champhai district has been conferred the prestigious medal.

He is among 152 police personnel in the country to receive Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” for 2021, the statement said.

Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation was constituted in 2018, with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize such Excellence in Investigation by investigating officers.

