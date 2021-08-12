Progress slips in AP's SDGs

Amaravati, Aug 12 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh’s performance in its quest to achieve various Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations has come in for critical review, with the NITI Aayog pointing out the ''slippage in progress'' on at least half of the indicators.

Though the state retained its third rank in the country in the SDG India Index Report-2020, there is ''decline in standing position in some of the goals due to slippage in progress of indicators'' as compared to the last year, the NITI Aayog noted.

The issue came up for discussion during the two-day workshop on SDGs India Index and Multidimensional Poverty Index that began at the Secretariat here on Thursday.

At the workshop, NITI Adviser (SDGs) Sanyukta Samaddar dwelled on the state’s performance, progress and areas of development.

Citing the SDG India Index Report, she said AP’s ranking improved in areas like affordable and clean energy, life below water, ending hunger, gender equality, reducing inequalities and responsible consumption and production.

In SDGs related to ending poverty, ensuring good health and wellbeing, quality education, clean water and sanitation, industry and infrastructure, climate action, decent work and economic growth, the state’s performance has shown a slide.

The fall has been significant, from No. 1 to 9, in the SDG related to peace, justice and strong institutions, Samaddar pointed out.

She said similar workshops were completed in 22 states so far.

AP Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das said the government was according top priority to education, health care, poverty alleviation, agriculture and allied sectors to remove inequalities in the society.

He said the state was on top in the country in human development indices.

''We have been implementing a slew of welfare schemes under Navaratnalu for the last two years with the main aim of eradicating poverty. Every effort is being made to lead the state forward in all sectors,'' Aditya Nath said.

Special Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Satish Chandra, Principal Secretaries A R Anuradha (Women and Child Development), B Rajsekhar (School Education), M T Krishna Babu (Roads and Buildings) and other senior officials attended.

