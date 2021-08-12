Rajya Sabha passed one bill per day on an average despite disruptions: Govt

On an average, more than one bill per day was passed by Rajya Sabha during the just-concluded Monsoon Session despite ''highest disruption'' since 2014, the government said on Thursday.

The Upper House passed 19 bills, including a constitutional amendment bill on OBC reservation, which was the second highest since 2014, the government said, underlining that this reflects its ''commitment”, “productivity” and “ability'' to drive legislative agenda in parliament.

The time lost due to interruptions or adjournments till August 11 was 76 hours and 26 minutes, and the highest average time per day lost due to interruptions/adjournments since the 231st session of Rajya Sabha in 2014 was four hours and 30 minutes.

''Despite highest disruption since 2014, 1.1 bills was passed per day by Rajya Sabha. The number of bills passed per day during this session in Rajya Sabha was the second highest since 2014,'' the government said in a statement.

''Despite all the chaos and disruption, 19 bills passed in Rajya Sabha, including constitutional amendment on OBC reservation, which are in the national interest and will benefit the poor, OBCs, workers, entrepreneurs and all sections of our society,'' it added.

The government said it ''successfully'' carried out the government business during the Monsoon Session and the bills passed by the Rajya Sabha will ''shape the future of our country''.

''This reflects the commitment, productivity and ability of the government to drive legislative agenda in the Parliament, which aims to fulfill the aspirations of its citizens,'' it added.

During the session, the government said, 22 bills were passed by both the Houses of Parliament which include two appropriation bills relating to Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2021-22 and the Demands for Excess Grants for 2017-2018.

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021, The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill were among the key bills passed during the session.

Both of the Houses considered and passed four bills to replace the ordinances promulgated by the President before Monsoon Session. They were The Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2021 and The Essential Defence Services Ordinance, 2021.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which commenced on July 19, was adjourned sine die on Wednesday. The session provided 17 sittings spread over a period of 24 days.

''The session, which was originally scheduled to have 19 sittings from July 19 till August 13, was curtailed due to continuous disruptions in both the Houses and completion of essential government business,'' the government said.

On opposition charge that bills were passed amid din without any debate, a government functionary cited media reports to say that the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had passed 18 bills, including the Andhra Pradesh (Reorganisation) Bill, 2014 and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation in the Posts and Services) Bill, 2008 ''in a hasty manner'' between 2006 and 2014.

''UPA passed 17 bills in 72 minutes, one bill passed in approximately every four minutes,'' he added.

