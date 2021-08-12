Fire breaks out at showroom in southeast Delhi, no casualty

A fire broke out inside a showroom on the first floor of a multi-storey building in southeast Delhi's Nehru Place on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

Advertisement

A call about the fire was received at 5.24 pm and six fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

According to police, at around 5.30 pm, a PCR call was received regarding a fire on the first floor of building no 51-52, Gedore House, Nehru Place. Police reached spot while fire tenders controlled the blaze that broke out in a cloth shop-cum-office, police said.

Nearby shops and upper stories of the buildings were evacuated. The fire reportedly started due to a short circuit in an electric board, a senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)