Fire breaks out at showroom in southeast Delhi, no casualty
Police reached spot while fire tenders controlled the blaze that broke out in a cloth shop-cum-office, police said.Nearby shops and upper stories of the buildings were evacuated.
A fire broke out inside a showroom on the first floor of a multi-storey building in southeast Delhi's Nehru Place on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.
No casualty has been reported so far, they said.
A call about the fire was received at 5.24 pm and six fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.
According to police, at around 5.30 pm, a PCR call was received regarding a fire on the first floor of building no 51-52, Gedore House, Nehru Place. Police reached spot while fire tenders controlled the blaze that broke out in a cloth shop-cum-office, police said.
Nearby shops and upper stories of the buildings were evacuated. The fire reportedly started due to a short circuit in an electric board, a senior police officer said.
