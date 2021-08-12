Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child molestation in UP
A district court on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for molesting a four-year-old girl last year.
The court of the additional district judge, POCSO, also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the man, identified as Maroof of Gulaothi town.
Maroof was arrested and sent to jail last year after he committed the act.
