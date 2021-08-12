Left Menu

French, Belgian units rescue migrant boat sinking in the Channel

A group of around 40 migrants was rescued on Thursday by French and Belgian air and sea units, alongside two fishing boats, after the dinghy in which they tried to reach Britain started to sink, French authorities said. Record numbers of migrants are crossing the Channel between France and Britain, often on over-loaded rubber dinghies that barely stay afloat.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-08-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 20:21 IST
French, Belgian units rescue migrant boat sinking in the Channel
  • Country:
  • France

A group of around 40 migrants was rescued on Thursday by French and Belgian air and sea units, alongside two fishing boats, after the dinghy in which they tried to reach Britain started to sink, French authorities said.

Record numbers of migrants are crossing the Channel between France and Britain, often on over-loaded rubber dinghies that barely stay afloat. The currents are strong and the boat traffic is heavy.

One person, who was unconscious, was air-lifted to a nearby hospital. All the other people on board were brought to the port of Dunkirk, the French prefecture said in a statement, adding that other rescue operations were still under way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021