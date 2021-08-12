French, Belgian units rescue migrant boat sinking in the Channel

A group of around 40 migrants was rescued on Thursday by French and Belgian air and sea units, alongside two fishing boats, after the dinghy in which they tried to reach Britain started to sink, French authorities said.

Record numbers of migrants are crossing the Channel between France and Britain, often on over-loaded rubber dinghies that barely stay afloat. The currents are strong and the boat traffic is heavy.

One person, who was unconscious, was air-lifted to a nearby hospital. All the other people on board were brought to the port of Dunkirk, the French prefecture said in a statement, adding that other rescue operations were still under way.

