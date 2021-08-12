Israel, Morocco to upgrade ties and open embassies, Israeli FM quoted as saying
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-08-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 20:36 IST
Israel and Morocco plan to upgrade their restored diplomatic relations and open embassies within two months, Israel's foreign minister was quoted as saying by Israeli media during a visit to Morocco on Thursday.
Yair Lapid made the remarks at a news conference held for Israeli reporters who accompanied him on the two-day trip, the reports said.
