U.S. Embassy in Kabul urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 20:38 IST
The United States on Thursday urged U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options, a notice on the website of U.S. Embassy in Kabul said, amid a speedy Taliban advance across the country.

Taliban fighters captured the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni on Thursday. This took them to within 150 km (95 miles) of Kabul, the latest in their rapid takeover as the United States withdraws its troops from the country, leaving the Afghan government to fight the Islamist group on its own.

