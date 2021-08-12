U.S. Embassy in Kabul urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 20:38 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States on Thursday urged U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options, a notice on the website of U.S. Embassy in Kabul said, amid a speedy Taliban advance across the country.
Taliban fighters captured the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni on Thursday. This took them to within 150 km (95 miles) of Kabul, the latest in their rapid takeover as the United States withdraws its troops from the country, leaving the Afghan government to fight the Islamist group on its own.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghazni
- United States
- The United States
- Islamist
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- U.S.
- Taliban
- U.S. Embassy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia ready to help Tajikistan amid Afghan conflict -TASS
Russia says ISIS fighters moving into Afghanistan from several countries -Ifax
World wishes to see an independent, sovereign, democratic and stable Afghanistan: EAM Jaishankar after talks with Secretary Blinken.
Turkey detains 200 Afghan migrants en route to Italy - coastguard
China senior diplomat Wang meets with Afghan Taliban in Tianjin