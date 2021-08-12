Left Menu

ED books sea cucumber smuggler in TN on money laundering charges

These animals have also been protected under Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora CITES, the ED said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 20:46 IST
ED books sea cucumber smuggler in TN on money laundering charges
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against an alleged smuggling kingpin of an endangered sea cucumber in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, the central agency said on Thursday.

It raided the residential premises and hotel Raamajeyam owned by the accused, Villayutham, at Rameswaram on August 9 after filing a case under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The criminal case was registered after studying at least 13 FIRs filed against him by the local police under various sections of the law, including the Wildlife Protection Act.

''The operation resulted in seizure of large number of sale deeds, cash receipts, cheque books and other incriminating documents.

''Sale deed papers and other documents seized during the search operation revealed the value of assets of Villayutham to be around Rs 5 crore,'' the ED claimed in a statement.

It said the smuggling of sea cucumbers is a ''serious environmental crime'' that takes place in the waters between India and Sri Lanka.

Sea cucumbers are marine animals known as the 'cleaners of the sea' and they play a vital role in maintaining a healthy marine ecosystem. ''Sea cucumbers, also called Holothurians, are marine endangered species. They are important constituent of the coral ecosystem in the Gulf of Mannar,'' it said.

A product called Beche-de-mer is derived from processed sea cucumbers and is ''commercially important and considered as a delicacy in China, Japan and Korea.'' The marine animal is touted to have aphrodisiac qualities and pharmacological properties, the agency said.

India, in 2001, included all species of sea cucumbers under the schedule-I category of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and totally banned their collection. ''These animals have also been protected under Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES),'' the ED said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021