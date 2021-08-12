Left Menu

Pakistani army: Accidental explosion at arms factory kills 3

A large explosion at Pakistans key weapons-producing factory late on Thursday killed at least three employees and wounded two, the military and local authorities said. The army said the blast was an accident.According to the armys statement, the blast took place at one of the plants of the Pakistan Ordnance Factories, located about 40 kilometers 25 miles northwest of the capital, Islamabad.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-08-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 21:03 IST
Pakistani army: Accidental explosion at arms factory kills 3
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A large explosion at Pakistan's key weapons-producing factory late on Thursday killed at least three employees and wounded two, the military and local authorities said. The army said the blast was an accident.

According to the army's statement, the blast took place at one of the plants of the Pakistan Ordnance Factories, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of the capital, Islamabad. It did not give any further details and only said the explosion was accidental and that the situation was brought under control.

Meanwhile, footage circulating on social media from near the location shows thick smoke rising from the sprawling factory. The plant was established in the 1950s and is under the control of the ministry of defence.

The factory supplies weapons to Pakistan's military and also exports arms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021