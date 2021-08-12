Left Menu

Tunisia: 6 migrants including 4 kids found dead in desert

PTI | Tunis | Updated: 12-08-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 21:15 IST
Tunisia: 6 migrants including 4 kids found dead in desert
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Six migrants, including four children, have died of thirst in Tunisia's part of the Sahara Desert near the border with Algeria, the governor of Tunisia's Tozeur region said Thursday.

The migrants from sub-Saharan Africa died amid the heat wave currently baking Tunisia and the entire Mediterannean region, Aymen Béjaoui told a local radio station.

In Tunisia temperatures on Wednesday reached a record high of 50 C (122 F), according to the national weather service.

Tunisian authorities have said recently that they are seeing an increase in migrants from African countries trying to cross the border from Algeria to Tunisia with the aim of reaching Europe via the Mediterranean Sea.

In recent weeks, Tunisian fishermen and naval authorities have retrieved scores of bodies of drowned migrants and rescued hundreds of others after multiple boats sank while trying to reach Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021