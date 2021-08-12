Karnataka CM reprimands DK dist officials for 'poor' COVID management

Kannada district bordering Kerala has emerged as a major COVID-19 hotspot with rising infections and fatalities.rdana''>Bommai is touring districts with high prevalence of COVID-19. He is specially emphasising on special drive at the border regions of Maharashtra and Kerala, and on health check-up drive in schools and Anganwadis to prevent the spread of the pandemic among children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)