Cal HC says BJP leader need not appear before police for a week in a case

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed that senior West Bengal BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumder will not have to appear before the investigating officer for a week on a notice served to him in connection with a complaint alleging that he had taken money from a person promising him a petrol dealership.

Majumder, a vice-president of the state BJP, moved a petition before the high court seeking quashing of the FIR against him claiming that it was a politically motivated and false allegation.

Advertisement

Apprehending arrest since he was asked to respond to a notice under Section 41A of the CrPC (When police may arrest without warrant) and appear before the investigating officer on Thursday, the BJP leader also prayed for interim relief.

An FIR was registered by Bidhannagar North police station on August 5 on a complaint by one Arup Ratan Roy alleging that he paid Rs 4.2 lakh to Majumder on the promise that he would be given a petroleum dealership.

Majumder's lawyers submitted that the complainant had registered an FIR at the same police station on August 28, 2016, alleging that the politician had taken money from him on the promise of securing him a government job. It was argued that a person, who has once complained that the petitioner has duped him, could not have again given money to him three years later for any purpose.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed that Majumder will not be required to respond to the notice for one week from the date.

The matter will come up for hearing again on August 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)