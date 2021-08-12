Left Menu

SDMC official caught red-handed while taking bribe: CBI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 21:44 IST
The CBI arrested an additional director in the education department of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh from a man for clearing his name from investigations into charges of financial irregularities, officials said.

A trap was laid by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the accused, Surender Kumar Bhadauria, was nabbed while allegedly accepting Rs 2 lakh as the first installment of the bribe amount, they said.

The agency had booked Bhadauria for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh from the complainant in lieu of helping him get rid of all agencies, including courts, Vigilance and ACB, GNCTD, in connection with an FIR lodged against him on the basis of a complaint registered by the department for financial irregularities in the SDMC, CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

The CBI laid a trap and its sleuths caught Bhadauria red-handed while receiving the bribe after getting a signal from their informant.

The agency also carried out a search operation at the office and the residence of the accused, the officials said.

