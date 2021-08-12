Open St Marthasmooni Church, implement order barring services by Jacobite faction there: Ker HC to govt

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Collector and Police chief of Kottayam district to open the St Marthasmooni Church and forthwith implement a lower court order of 2019, barring religious services there by those not following the 1934 Constitution of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.

While issuing the direction, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said ''it was nothing but a shame'' that neither the district administration nor the police implemented the August 2019 order of Munsiff court by citing law and order concerns.

Directing that the 2019 order be implemented forthwith, at any rate within six weeks, the high court said the State Police Chief will supervise the entire implementation process.

The high court said the district administration and the police ought to have implemented the Munsiff court order long back since it had not been stayed and heavens would not have fallen if it had been done.

''If we accept the stand of the District Administration and the police department, that, because of law and order problems an order passed by the court cannot be implemented, then there is no rule of law in this country.

''Once an order is passed by a court of law, that is binding to all concerned, and the District Administration and the police department are duty bound to implement the same. If they are not able to implement an order passed by the court, that will be a failure of justice. That will lead to anarchy,'' the high court said.

It was also displeased with the fact that the District Administration conducted a parallel meeting and decided ''unilaterally'' that the 2019 court order cannot be implemented because of law and order situation, saying judicial orders are not passed for being kept in ''cold storage'' at the instance of the local authorities and the police who are bound to implement the same.

The observation and directions by the court came on the plea by the Vicar of the St. Marthasmooni Church, who claimed that the August 2019 order of the Munsiff court and its subsequent November 2019 direction, to provide police protection for implementing the earlier order, were not complied with by the district administration or the police.

The 2019 orders were passed in a suit which originated in connection with a rift between two factions of the Christian community - generally known as Orthodox and Jacobite - with regard to the constitution to be adopted by the church for performing religious services.

While the orthodox faction was following the 1934 Constitution of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, the jacobites claimed that the Marthasmooni Church was governed by a 2002 constitution adopted by them and they also formed a new sabha -- 'Yacobaya Suriyani Christiani Sabha', the high court noted in its 49-page judgement.

The orthodox faction then moved the Munsiff court to bar the jacobites from performing parallel religious services in the church and the lower court had passed a temporary injunction order in favour of the orthodox faction.

While ordering forthwith implementation of the Munsiff court order, the high court also directed the district administration and the police that ''adequate and effective protection'' be provided to the vicar to conduct religious services and to maintain public order at the church by invoking the powers they have under the Criminal Procedure Code.

If anyone obstructs implementation of the August 2019 order, criminal cases be registered against them, the obstructions be video recorded and produced before the court concerned and a special team be constituted to investigate the same, the high court directed.

It also said that the instant judgement be produced before the courts hearing the bail pleas of those arrested for obstructing the implementation of the August 2019 order so that the bail court can ''consider the spirit of this judgement''. It also directed the State Police Chief and the District Police Chief of Kottayam to file a report within six weeks indicating compliance of the instant judgement. The high court further said that the jacobite faction was free to agitate their contentions before the lower court concerned and the lower court will consider the same in accordance with law, but they were not to obstruct the implementation of the August 2019 order by the police.

''..they cannot stand in front of the gate of the church and raise slogans against the police and the court order. That cannot be accepted in a civilized society where rule of law is in existence. Therefore, I make it clear that the contesting respondents (jacobites), in this case, are free to approach the court concerned if they are aggrieved by the same.

''The contesting respondents are free to approach the court concerned if there is any violation of the order or highhandedness on the part of the petitioner or the District Administration or the police while implementing the August 2019 order. The contesting respondents cannot obstruct the District Administration or the police when they are implementing the August 2019 order passed by the civil court,'' the high court said.

It further said that obstructing the police authorities, when they are trying to implement the court order, was interference with the justice delivery system and the same ''should be dealt with by the iron hands of the law''. PTI HMP ROH ROH

