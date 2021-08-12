Witnesses: 11th Afghan provincial capital falls to Taliban

Witnesses and the Taliban say they've seized Afghanistan's third-largest city, Herat.

The seizure happened Thursday night, putting the insurgents in control of 11 of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that sporadic gunfire still echoed near one government building in the city. Otherwise, the insurgents held the rest of the city after its defensive lines collapsed in the afternoon.

The Afghan government and security forces did not immediately acknowledge Herat's fall.

