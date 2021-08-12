Left Menu

Witnesses: 11th Afghan provincial capital falls to Taliban

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 12-08-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 21:56 IST
Witnesses: 11th Afghan provincial capital falls to Taliban
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Witnesses and the Taliban say they've seized Afghanistan's third-largest city, Herat.

The seizure happened Thursday night, putting the insurgents in control of 11 of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that sporadic gunfire still echoed near one government building in the city. Otherwise, the insurgents held the rest of the city after its defensive lines collapsed in the afternoon.

The Afghan government and security forces did not immediately acknowledge Herat's fall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021