Trump appeals court ruling to turn over some financial records to U.S. House -filing

Lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump have quickly appealed this week's court ruling that his accounting firm must turn over some of his financial records to a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee.

In a court notice, lawyers for Trump said they would ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review Wednesday's decision by a trial court-level judge.

