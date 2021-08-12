Trump appeals court ruling to turn over some financial records to U.S. House -filing
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 22:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
Lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump have quickly appealed this week's court ruling that his accounting firm must turn over some of his financial records to a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee.
In a court notice, lawyers for Trump said they would ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review Wednesday's decision by a trial court-level judge.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump-backed candidate trails in early results in U.S. House race
Trump-backed candidate projected to lose U.S. House race in Texas-media
GOP's Jake Ellzey wins US House seat over Trump-backed rival
ANALYSIS-U.S. Supreme Court's 'shadow docket' favored religion and Trump
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to tout tougher "Buy American" rules in visit to Mack Trucks plant; Trump-backed candidate projected to lose U.S. House race in Texas-media and more