Dr Ramakanta Panda nominated to Shree Jagannath Temple managing committee

Eminent cardiologist Dr Ramakanta Panda was among the 10 prominent persons nominated as members of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee headed by Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Dibyasingha Deb.

Odisha government’s Law department in a notification reconstituted the temple’s managing committee. ''In pursuance to clauses under Section 6 of Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1954 (Odisha Act 11 of 1955), the state government do hereby nominate the following persons to be members of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee,'' Law Department said in a notification on Thursday.

Advertisement

Dr Panda, who is also a Padma Bhushan awardee, hailed from the Jajpur district and is founder of the Asian Heart Institute. Internationally acclaimed sand sculptor Sudarshan Pattnaik is also another member of the temple panel. Other nominated members are: senior advocate of Orissa High Court Ashok Kumar Mohapatra who is from Sasan Village and representing Mukti Mandap; Madhab Chandra Pujapanda (representing Pujapanda Nijog); Jagannath Kar (representing Pushpalak Nijog), Madhab Chandra Mohapatra (representing Pratihari Nijog) and Ananta Tiadi (representing Suar Mahasuar Nijog), Durga Prasad Dasmohapatra (representing Daitapati Nijog), Mahant Ramakrushna Das of Radhaballav Matha (representing Math and other institutions).

Chartered Accountant Sarat Chandra Bhadra is also one of the members of the panel, the notification said.

While Gajapati Maharaja Puri Dibyasingha Deb is the chairman of the panel, Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Dr Krishan Kumar is the secretary of the committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)