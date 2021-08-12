CRPF jawan, 2 civilians injured in encounter between security forces, militants in J&K's Kulgam

Three persons, including a security personnel, were injured in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces on Thursday after the ultras fired upon a BSF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

''Terrorists opened fire on a BSF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Malpora in the Qazigund area of Kulgam,'' they said. The officials said the convoy was on its way to Srinagar from Jammu. A police spokesperson said there were no injuries in the initial attack but the assailants were trapped as a cordon was laid around the area.

''Terrorists fired upon BSF convoy at NHW #Kulgam. No injury reported. However, terrorists trapped,'' the police quoted IGP, Kashmir Vijay Kumar as saying.

The spokesperson said reinforcements were called in as senior officers of the police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army were also present on the spot.

The officials said after the evacuation of civilians from the area, a gunbattle broke out between the security forces and the ultras.

A CRPF jawan was injured in the exchange of fire, which was intermittently going on between the two sides, they added.

Meanwhile, two civilians with bullet injuries were brought to a hospital in Anantnag for treatment, the officials said.

