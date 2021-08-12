Left Menu

CRPF jawan, 2 civilians injured in encounter between security forces, militants in J&K's Kulgam

Three persons, including a security personnel, were injured in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces on Thursday after the ultras fired upon a BSF convoy in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district, officials said.Terrorists opened fire on a BSF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Malpora in the Qazigund area of Kulgam, they said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-08-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 22:22 IST
CRPF jawan, 2 civilians injured in encounter between security forces, militants in J&K's Kulgam
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons, including a security personnel, were injured in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces on Thursday after the ultras fired upon a BSF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

''Terrorists opened fire on a BSF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Malpora in the Qazigund area of Kulgam,'' they said. The officials said the convoy was on its way to Srinagar from Jammu. A police spokesperson said there were no injuries in the initial attack but the assailants were trapped as a cordon was laid around the area.

''Terrorists fired upon BSF convoy at NHW #Kulgam. No injury reported. However, terrorists trapped,'' the police quoted IGP, Kashmir Vijay Kumar as saying.

The spokesperson said reinforcements were called in as senior officers of the police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army were also present on the spot.

The officials said after the evacuation of civilians from the area, a gunbattle broke out between the security forces and the ultras.

A CRPF jawan was injured in the exchange of fire, which was intermittently going on between the two sides, they added.

Meanwhile, two civilians with bullet injuries were brought to a hospital in Anantnag for treatment, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021