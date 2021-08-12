6 Delhi Police officers get 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for 2021

Six Delhi Police personnel have been awarded the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for 2021 by the Ministry of Home Affairs, an official statement said here on Thursday. Later, the Delhi Police said another personnel, Harsh Vardhan, who is presently posted as additional DCP, south district here, was also conferred the award for his ''excellent investigation during his posting as Superintendent of Police in Arunachal Pradesh''. As many as 152 police officers in the country have been conferred with the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for 2021 for their high professional standards of investigation of crime.

This medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of crime investigation and to recognize such excellence by investigating officers. The Union Home Ministry, in a statement on Thursday, said the awardees include 28 women police officials from across the country.

According to the Delhi Police statement, the personnel who have conferred the award from the force are Inspector Satish Chander Sharma (posthumously), Assistant Commissioner of Police Sandeep Lamba, Lady Inspector Domnica Purty, Inspectors Amaleshwar Kumar Rai, Gurmeet Singh Kataria and Virender Singh. Elaborating on the investigations taken by the personnel in various cases, the statement said on September 19, 2008, a shootout took place between the Delhi Police Special Cell and a group of armed Indian Mujahideen terrorists at Batla House here in which Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma lost his life, it said. During investigation, an absconding accused, Shahzad alias Pappu, was arrested. The trial court sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for life, the statement said. On February 23, 2018, another accused, Ariz Khan, was arrested and on March 8, this year, he was also convicted and sentenced to death, and a fine of Rs 11 lakh was imposed, it added. Inspector Satish Sharma (Crime Branch) has been rewarded for his meticulous and professional investigation, the Delhi Police statement said. On February 24 last year, police personnel were attacked by violent and agitated protestors at main Wazirabad road here. Head constable Rattan Lal lost his life, while DCP, Shahdara and ACP, Gokulpuri suffered grievous injuries. Injuries were caused to over 50 police personnel as well, the statement said. During investigation, the footage of CCTV cameras were analysed and 22 accused were identified and arrested, it said. Sandeep Lamba and Gurmeet Singh (Crime Branch) of the force were rewarded for their efforts and perseverance in making a watertight case against the accused in this case, it stated. Inspector Amleshwar Rai (Crime Branch) has also been awarded for the investigation of IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder case during the northeast Deli riots in February last year. On February 26, it was reported that the municipal councilor had gathered a lot of goons in his office and the mob had pelted stones, hurled petrol bombs and shots were fired from the roof top of the office, the statement said. On the same day, Ankit Sharma went missing after which his body was found. The CCTV camera footage of the incidents were analysed and scientific investigation established the identity of all the accused and ensured their arrest, it stated. On August 4 last year, a 12-year-old girl was brutally assaulted at Paschim Vihar west area and on August 6, the accused Krishan was arrested. He was found previously involved in four criminal cases. Lady inspector Domnica Purty (west district) has been rewarded for her persuasive efforts in solving this dead-end case, the statement said. Inspector Virender Singh (Economic Offence Wing) received the medal for a DDA land pooling case where over 250 people were duped of Rs 30 crores. All the accused were traced and their anticipatory bail were dismissed by High Court and Supreme Court, the statement said.

