Gehlot asks officials to reach out to investors to showcase reforms

In a review meeting of the industries department, Gehlot said policy reforms have created a positive environment for entrepreneurship and investment in Rajasthan and asked the officials to reach out to investors at both national and international levels to attract investment.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-08-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 22:41 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday directed officials to reach out to national and international investors with maximum information about the schemes and policies introduced by the state government for industrial promotion. In a review meeting of the industries department, Gehlot said policy reforms have created a positive environment for entrepreneurship and investment in Rajasthan and asked the officials to reach out to investors at both national and international levels to attract investment. He said the state government has implemented many schemes like Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS-2019), MSME Act-2019, Rajasthan Industrial Development Policy-2019 and One Stop Shop system in order to increase investment in the state, according to a release. Gehlot also asked the officials to prepare a new policy to encourage handicrafts industry. Also, the chief minister said keeping in view the COVID-19 situation, preparations should be made to organise an investors' conference in the state in January-February next year to showcase policy reforms undertaken by the government. Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Industries Secretary Ashutosh A T Pednekar and other officers attended the virtual meeting.

