C'garh: Employees foil robbery bid at finance firm's office in Durg

A robbery attempt at the office of a gold loan firm in Chhattisgarhs Durg district was foiled on Thursday thanks to swift action by the employees and one robber was arrested, police said.

PTI | Durg | Updated: 12-08-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 22:45 IST
  • India

A robbery attempt at the office of a gold loan firm in Chhattisgarh's Durg district was foiled on Thursday thanks to swift action by the employees and one robber was arrested, police said. The incident took place at the office of Mannapuram Gold Loan Finance in Pacharipara area, said Sanjay Dhruv, Additional Superintendent of Police.

Two men entered the office in the afternoon and one of them pointed a pistol at the cashier and asked him to hand over the cash.

But the employees activated an emergency siren which alerted police, he said. One of employees overpowered the armed robber who was caught by surprise by the siren. His accomplice, however, managed to flee.

A police team reached the spot and arrested Vinay Bafna (54) and seized the pistol from him, the ASP said.

Three live cartridges, the car in which they had arrived and chloroform were also seized and a manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused, identified as Adarsh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, he said. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

