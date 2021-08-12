Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to evacuate 'significant number' of employees from embassy in Kabul -officials

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 22:47 IST
The State Department is expected to announce an evacuation of a "significant" number of employees from its embassy in Kabul as the Taliban make rapid gains in Afghanistan, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the military would help with the evacuation, a standard practice in conflict zones, leading to some additional forces in the country temporarily.

