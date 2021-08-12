Court sentences 2 men to 20-years imprisonment in rape case

A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Thursday sentenced two men to 20-years rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman.

Additional District and Session Judge, Baripada, Choudhury Prabir Kumar also ordered both the men to a pay a penalty of Rs 20,000 each to the victim and said in case the convicts fail to pay the penalty amount, they will have to undergo four more months of rigorous imprisonment. On March 11, 2016, evening Kusu Murmu and Mohan Marandi of village Chandanpur under Baripada Sadar Police Station, took the 20 year old woman on a bike to visit Debsole Mela on the eve of Mahashivratri. But they took her to a forest where Kusu Murmu forcefully raped her, assisted by Mohan Marandi. They left the woman in a semi conscious condition and fled away. In the night the villagers on hearing her cries, rescued her and admitted the victim at the Rasgovindpur government hospital. She was later shifted to District Headquarter Hospital Baripada.

The victim’s brother filed an FIR in Rasgovindpur Police Station. The police arrested both the accused and seized the bike used in the crime.

The judgement was based on the victim's statement, medical report and the statement of 22 witnesses, said Additional Public Prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das.

He said the judge observed that Kusu Murmu raped the woman and Mohan Marandi was all along with him. So both the accused persons are jointly and equally liable for the commission of the offence.

