Five injured in grenade attack on BJP leader's house in J-K's Rajouri
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-08-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 23:12 IST
Five people were injured in a grenade attack on the house of a BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday night, officials said.
The grenade was thrown by suspected terrorists on the house in Khandli area and it exploded on the rooftop, they said.
Five people, who were injured in the attack, have been hospitalised, the officials said.
Top police officials have rushed to the spot.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh confirmed the incident.
