Left Menu

Thane court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against 'journalist' in extortion case

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-08-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 23:14 IST
Thane court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against 'journalist' in extortion case
  • Country:
  • India

A Thane court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against a man who claims to be a journalist in an alleged offence of blackmailing a senior civic official and extorting money from him.

The man, Binu Ninan Vergis, a Thane resident, and two others have been charged by the police in the case.

First Class Judicial Magistrate (FCJM) PG Inamdar issued the warrant on Wednesday and asked the police to produce Vergis before the court.

The magistrate, in an order, said, “Police Inspector, Kapurbawdi Police station, Thane city, whereas Binu Ninan Vergis, stands charged with the offence of 384,385 rw 34 of IPC you are hereby directed to arrest the said accused and to produce him before me. Herein fail not.'' The IPC sections invoked in the case relate to extortion and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.

Based on a complaint by Thane's Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vishwanath Kelkar, the Kapurbawdi police had registered the case against Vergis and two others, including a woman, for allegedly blackmailing the civic officer and extorting Rs 3 lakh from him. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021