Thane court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against 'journalist' in extortion case

A Thane court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against a man who claims to be a journalist in an alleged offence of blackmailing a senior civic official and extorting money from him.

The man, Binu Ninan Vergis, a Thane resident, and two others have been charged by the police in the case.

Advertisement

First Class Judicial Magistrate (FCJM) PG Inamdar issued the warrant on Wednesday and asked the police to produce Vergis before the court.

The magistrate, in an order, said, “Police Inspector, Kapurbawdi Police station, Thane city, whereas Binu Ninan Vergis, stands charged with the offence of 384,385 rw 34 of IPC you are hereby directed to arrest the said accused and to produce him before me. Herein fail not.'' The IPC sections invoked in the case relate to extortion and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.

Based on a complaint by Thane's Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vishwanath Kelkar, the Kapurbawdi police had registered the case against Vergis and two others, including a woman, for allegedly blackmailing the civic officer and extorting Rs 3 lakh from him. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)