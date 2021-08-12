U.S. House panel appeals decision limiting Trump financial records it can see
A U.S. House of Representatives panel on Thursday appealed aspects of a court ruling from this week that allowed it to see some of Donald Trump's financial records but not all of the documents it had sought.
