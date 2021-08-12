Left Menu

Wanted criminal held after gunfight with police in Ghaziabad

The Noida unit of the Special Task Force STF arrested a criminal, who has 31 cases registered against him, after an exchange of fire here, officials said on Thursday.The encounter took place shortly after midnight near DLF outpost of Sahibabad police station located on the Ghaziabad- Wazirabad road.Based on a tip-off, the STF team was stationed near the outpost, STFs Noid filed unit DSP Vinod Singh Sirohi told PTI.When the police team tried to intercept a bike-borne suspect, he, instead of stopping, fired at the team, drawing retaliation.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-08-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 23:26 IST
Wanted criminal held after gunfight with police in Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida unit of the Special Task Force (STF) arrested a criminal, who has 31 cases registered against him, after an exchange of fire here, officials said on Thursday.

The encounter took place shortly after midnight near DLF outpost of Sahibabad police station located on the Ghaziabad- Wazirabad road.

Based on a tip-off, the STF team was stationed near the outpost, STF's Noid filed unit DSP Vinod Singh Sirohi told PTI.

When the police team tried to intercept a bike-borne suspect, he, instead of stopping, fired at the team, drawing retaliation. The suspect was shot in the leg and taken to hospital, the DSP said.

He has been identified as Afsharoon (40) of Nai Mandi colony of Muzaffarnagar city. He is a history-sheeter in the same police station. During interrogation, he told the officials that he along with his gang had robbed several trucks and vehicles.

He confessed to kidnapping a cloth merchant for Rs 1-crore ransom. A case was registered against the gang. Two members of the gang were killed in a police encounter in Muzaffarnagar in 2007.

IG Police of the Meerut range had declared a reward of Rs 50,000 on Afsharoon in a case of truck robbery which took place in Masuri town of Ghaziabad in July 2019.

Thirty-one criminal cases were registered against him at various police stations of Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar districts in UP.

Police have recovered from the arrested criminal a 9 mm Turkey-made pistol, two used and four live cartridges and motorcycle without registration number plate, DSP Sirohi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021