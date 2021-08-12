Left Menu

Police seize drug worth Rs 67 lakh; Nigerian among 3 arrested

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 23:49 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police on Thursday said they have arrested three persons, including a Nigerian national, and seized mephedrone drug worth Rs 67 lakh.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the police, acting on specific information, apprehended one Mohammad Asif Nayyare Alam (36) on Wednesday with 253 grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, from Kamathipura in south Mumbai, an official said.

During his interrogation, the ANC got lead about one Pradeep Gaikwad, who gave information about an alleged Nigerian drug peddler, Imnel Tochekwoo Umeh, he said.

Umeh was then arrested with 80 grams of mephedrone from Kharghar in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, the official said.

The total drug seized by the ANC was worth Rs 67 lakh, he said, adding further probe was underway. PTI DC RSY RSY

