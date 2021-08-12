Left Menu

Cal HC adjourns hearing on Mamata Banerjee's plea against Nandigram poll result till Nov 15

The matter was reassigned to the bench of Justice Sarkar by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal after Justice Chanda recused himself from hearing the TMC supremos election petition, while imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh for the manner in which the recusal was sought.According to Election Commission results, Adhikari defeated Banerjee by a margin of 1,956 votes in Nandigram.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of a petition moved by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, challenging the assembly poll results in Nandigram, till November 15. Adhikari's lawyers submitted before the court of Justice Shampa Sarkar that the legislator has approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case from West Bengal.

In keeping with the respondent's prayer, Justice Sarkar directed that the matter will be taken up on November 15.

Counsels representing Banerjee, who has challenged the election of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, submitted before the court that Rs 5 lakh fine imposed by Justice Kaushik Chanda while recusing himself from hearing the case has been deposited before the appropriate forum as directed.

The court directed Banerjee's lawyers to submit a compliance report in the matter by the next date of hearing.

Justice Sarkar, admitting the election plea of Banerjee, had on July 14 directed that a notice be served on Adhikari. The matter was reassigned to the bench of Justice Sarkar by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal after Justice Chanda recused himself from hearing the TMC supremo's election petition, while imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh for the manner in which the recusal was sought.

According to Election Commission results, Adhikari defeated Banerjee by a margin of 1,956 votes in Nandigram.

