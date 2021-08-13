Left Menu

Mob attacks Indian businesses in Congo amid furore over student's death

A mob attacked Indian businesses and vehicles in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital on Thursday, the police said, part of ongoing fallout from a Congolese student's death in Indian police custody last week.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 13-08-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 00:01 IST
Mob attacks Indian businesses in Congo amid furore over student's death
  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

A mob attacked Indian businesses and vehicles in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital on Thursday, the police said, part of ongoing fallout from a Congolese student's death in Indian police custody last week. Several Indian businesses in Kinshasa were looted last week following the death of Joël Malu, a Congolese student in Bangalore.

African diplomats have complained in the past about racism against their citizens living in India, especially in the aftermath of the beating death in 2016 of a Congolese man in Dehli. Congo's police said the mob on Thursday looted Indian shops and warehouses, set a car on fire and stoned three other vehicles in Kinshasa's Limete neighbourhood in response to a false rumour that a second Congolese national had died in India.

"Uncivilized people, mainly young people, have been looting stores and warehouses held by Indian nationals," said Kinshasa police commissioner Sylvano Kasongo. Police arrested three people and recovered 40 bales of stolen clothing, Kasongo said. The statement did not mention any injuries.

Malu was arrested in Bangalore on Aug. 1 on suspicion of drug possession. Indian police said he complained of chest pains and was transferred to hospital, where he died. His death sparked clashes between protesters and baton-wielding officers in Bangalore the following day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021