Delhi: Juvenile kills woman after her kid urinates in front of his house
A juvenile allegedly killed a woman after her four-year-old son urinated in front of his house in Rohini area in Delhi, police said on Thursday.Savita Rana alias Priya 33 was killed in Aman Vihar area on Wednesday, they said.Police were informed at 11.22 pm about the killing. A case was registered at Aman Vihar police station and investigation was taken up, a senior police officer said.During investigation, a juvenile has been apprehended.
A juvenile allegedly killed a woman after her four-year-old son urinated in front of his house in Rohini area in Delhi, police said on Thursday.
Savita Rana alias Priya (33) was killed in Aman Vihar area on Wednesday, they said.
Police were informed at 11.22 pm about the killing. A case was registered at Aman Vihar police station and investigation was taken up, a senior police officer said.
''During investigation, a juvenile has been apprehended. Both the accused and the victim reside nearby in the same locality. An altercation had taken between them over trivial issues,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.
One such argument broke out between them after Rana's four-year-old son urinated in front of the house of the accused, the DCP said.
Some shop owners had also tried to hold mediation between the two a few days ago, police said.
On Wednesday around 10 pm, the juvenile again went to talk to Rana in her shop, but the matter was not sorted out and the accused killed her with a razor and fled away, police said.
