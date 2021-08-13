Israeli army says it downed a Hezbollah drone that crossed border from Lebanon to Israel
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-08-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 00:17 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Thursday on Twitter that the army downed a Hezbollah drone on Wednesday that crossed the border from Lebanon to Israel.
The army will continue to work to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty, he said. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba Editing by Chris Reese)
