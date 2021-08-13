U.S. to reduce Kabul embassy to core staff amid Taliban gains

The United States will reduce staff at the embassy in Kabul to a "core diplomatic presence" and send troops to the airport to assist as the Taliban made rapid gains in Afghanistan, officials said on Thursday. The news, first reported by Reuters, is one of the most significant signs of concern in President Joe Biden's administration about the security situation and the failure of the Afghan government to protect key cities.

"We've been evaluating the security situation every day to determine how best to keep those serving at the embassy safe," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. "Accordingly we are further reducing our civilian footprints in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation," Price said.

Advertisement

We expect to draw down to a core diplomatic presence in Afghanistan in the coming weeks," he said, adding that the embassy was not closed. Price said additional U.S. troops would be sent to the airport in Kabul to help with the movement of embassy staff.

There are thought to be about 1,400 staff remaining at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. Officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the reduction in staff was "significant." The military mission in Afghanistan is set to end on Aug. 31, and roughly 650 troops remain in the country to protect the airport and embassy.

The White House notified some members of Congress about its plans ahead of any announcement, two congressional aides said. A source familiar with the situation said that the United Kingdom was expected to make a similar announcement about relocating staff.

Afghanistan's third-largest city, Herat, was on the verge of falling to the Taliban on Thursday amid heavy fighting, as the militant group also established a bridgehead within 150 km (95 miles) of Kabul. The spiraling violence and the militants' swift advances prompted the United States and Germany to urge their citizens to leave the country immediately.

A U.S intelligence assessment this week said the Taliban could isolate Kabul within 30 days and take it over in 90.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)