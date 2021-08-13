U.S. to temporarily send 3,000 troops to protect, evacuate diplomats from Kabul
The Pentagon on Thursday said it would send about 3,000 additional U.S. troops temporarily to Afghanistan to help secure the drawdown of U.S. embassy personnel at the embassy in Kabul.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the first deployment would occur in the next 24 and 48 hours.
