Left Menu

EDMC panel passes resolution on not sharing info directly with Delhi govt committees

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 01:01 IST
EDMC panel passes resolution on not sharing info directly with Delhi govt committees
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The standing committee of the BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday passed a resolution on not sharing any information directly with committees of the city government, claiming it was not obliged to do so.

The EDMC panel, in its resolution, claimed that many times the AAP-led Delhi government seeks information directly from officials instead of doing it in an ''authorised manner''.

There was no immediate reaction from the city government.

EDMC is an independent agency and the Delhi government cannot issue orders directly to its officials, it said.

Also, since the Delhi government takes information on work done by the EDMC on checking vector-borne diseases and ''holds press conferences to take credit'', so this move has been taken, the EDMC panel said.

In the resolution, it also said that as per a court order, in which EDMC is a petitioner, the civic body is not obliged to share information with the city government nor any of government's committee can intervene in the working of the municipal body.

So, the EDMC standing committee resolves that the court order be complied with, and no information be shared with the standing committee constituted by the Delhi government on its various departments, neither the commissioner attend its meeting.

This will now await the nod of the EDMC House.

In another decision, the EDMC approved a proposal to reconsider applications of various private schools for getting accreditation by the civic body so that the future of children in such schools is not jeopardised for lack of it.

Also, the EDMC panel passed a resolution that all such structures, built till March 2021 and occupied in areas where residents are poor, need not be sealed or subject to any demolition, and their NOC application for water or electricity connection be approved. PTI KND SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021