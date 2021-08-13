Doha talks on Afghanistan end with call for accelerated peace process, halting attacks
Envoys from the United States, China, Russia and other states on Thursday called for an accelerated peace process for Afghanistan as a "matter of great urgency" following talks in Qatar and for an immediate halt to attacks on provincial capitals and cities in Afghanistan.
A joint statement issued after the talks said the participants reaffirmed that they would not recognise any government in Afghanistan "imposed through the use of military force" and are committed to reconstruction assistance once a "viable" political settlement is reached.
