Emergency services deployed at scene of incident in city of Plymouth, England
Emergency services were deployed at the scene of an incident in the city of Plymouth in southwest England, with a local lawmaker describing the incident as "serious and tragic".
"I am aware of a serious and tragic incident unfolding in Plymouth. Please obey all instructions from the police," Johnny Mercer, a local lawmaker from the Conservative Party, posted on Twitter.
"We responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics," South Western Ambulance Service said, adding it would provide more updates later.
