Multiple fatalities in shooting incident in Plymouth, England -Sky News
Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 01:34 IST
A shooting incident in the city of Plymouth, England, has resulted in multiple fatalities, Sky News reported late on Thursday, without mentioning the exact number of casualties.
Johnny Mercer, a local Conservative Party lawmaker, tweeted, "The incident was not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth".
