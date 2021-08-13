Multiple fatalities in shooting incident in Plymouth, England -Sky News
"I am aware of a serious and tragic incident unfolding in Plymouth. Please obey all instructions from the police," Johnny Mercer, a local lawmaker from the Conservative Party, posted on Twitter. He later tweeted "the incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth".
A serious incident in Plymouth, southwest England, on Thursday evening has resulted in multiple fatalities and the death of a shooter, Sky News reported.
Emergency services were deployed at the scene, with a local lawmaker describing the incident as "serious and tragic" but not "terror related". "I am aware of a serious and tragic incident unfolding in Plymouth. Please obey all instructions from the police," Johnny Mercer, a local lawmaker from the Conservative Party, posted on Twitter.
He later tweeted "the incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth". South Western Ambulance Service said on Twitter: "We responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sky News
- England
- Plymouth
- Johnny Mercer
ALSO READ
Indian bowlers sweat it out in nets ahead of England Test series
COVID app told nearly 690,000 to isolate in England, Wales
UK government to invest 338 mln pounds to boost cycling, walking in England
Cricket-Chappell unsympathetic towards England's Ashes quarantine concerns
Soccer-Arsenal sign England defender White from Brighton